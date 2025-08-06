Energy Vault Secures Major Battery Storage Contract

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Energy Vault Holdings ( (NRGV) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 5, 2025, Energy Vault Holdings announced a contract with Consumers Energy to supply two battery energy storage systems (BESS) totaling 75 MW/300 MWh in Michigan’s Iosco and Bay Counties. This agreement marks Energy Vault’s expansion into the Eastern U.S. utility market and is expected to enhance grid reliability and support Michigan’s energy demand with renewable energy. The project is set to begin construction in Q1 2026 and commence commercial operations by Q4 2026, showcasing Energy Vault’s commitment to sustainable energy and grid resilience.

Spark’s Take on NRGV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NRGV is a Neutral.

Energy Vault Holdings shows promising strategic developments and international growth, reflected in a strong backlog and improved project execution. However, significant financial instability and valuation issues due to ongoing losses and negative cash flows weigh heavily on its overall score. The stock’s moderate technical signals provide some bullish sentiment, but financial performance remains a primary concern.

More about Energy Vault Holdings

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in sustainable energy storage solutions, offering a comprehensive range of technologies including battery, gravity, and green hydrogen energy storage. The company focuses on utility-scale energy storage solutions designed to optimize energy dispatching and system reliability, with a strategy to generate recurring revenue through its ‘Own & Operate’ asset management approach.

Average Trading Volume: 1,637,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $163.8M

