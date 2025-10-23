Energy Technologies Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
The latest announcement is out from Energy Technologies Limited ( (AU:EGY) ).
Energy Technologies Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, at its Brookvale location and virtually via Zoom. The meeting will address several resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, the election of a director, the ratification of the issue of ordinary shares, and the approval to issue additional securities. Shareholders are encouraged to appoint proxies and direct their votes on these resolutions. The outcomes of these resolutions could impact the company’s governance and capital structure, influencing its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.
More about Energy Technologies Limited
Average Trading Volume: 521,541
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$14M
