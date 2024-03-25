Energy Fuels Inc. Revamps Financing Strategy with New Sales Deal

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has shared an update.

Energy Fuels Inc. has teamed up with a group of financial agents including Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and BMO Capital Markets to potentially sell common shares at market prices, a move that gives the company flexible financing options. The deal, under a new Sales Agreement, allows Energy Fuels to direct the sale of shares, with the agents receiving up to 3% in gross proceeds from the transactions. This arrangement replaces a previous 2019 Sales Agreement, providing a fresh framework for the company to manage its equity offerings and navigate the financial markets.

See more insights into UUUU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.