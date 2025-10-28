Energy Fuels Director Ivy Estabrooke Resigns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Energy Fuels ( (UUUU) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, Ivy V. Estabrooke announced her resignation as a Director of Energy Fuels Inc., effective October 29, 2025. Her departure is not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices, indicating a smooth transition without internal conflicts.

The most recent analyst rating on (UUUU) stock is a Hold with a $20.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energy Fuels stock, see the UUUU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UUUU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UUUU is a Neutral.

Energy Fuels’ stock score is primarily driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, despite financial challenges and valuation concerns. The company’s strategic advancements in Uranium and Rare Earths production bolster its outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on UUUU stock, click here.

More about Energy Fuels

Average Trading Volume: 21,264,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.93B

Find detailed analytics on UUUU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue