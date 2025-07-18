Energy Action Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Energy Action Limited ( (AU:EAX) ) has issued an update.

Energy Action Limited has announced the quotation of 545,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code EAX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and provide additional value to its stakeholders by increasing the liquidity of its shares.

More about Energy Action Limited

Energy Action Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing energy management and procurement services. The company is known for assisting businesses in optimizing their energy usage and reducing costs through strategic energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 11,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.25M

For detailed information about EAX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue