Energy Action Appoints Jason Conroy as Non-Executive Director

Energy Action Limited ( (AU:EAX) ) just unveiled an update.

Energy Action Limited has appointed Jason Conroy as a Non-Executive Director to its Board, following a strategic search to enhance the Board’s skills mix and succession planning. Conroy, with extensive experience in corporate finance, governance, and the energy sector, is expected to contribute significantly to Energy Action’s strategy and growth as it continues to lead in the energy transition market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EAX) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energy Action Limited stock, see the AU:EAX Stock Forecast page.

More about Energy Action Limited

Energy Action is an energy consultancy that aids large energy consumers in their zero-carbon transition. The company offers energy procurement services, including fixed-price auctions and progressive purchasing contracts, to help clients manage price risk and achieve cost efficiency. Additionally, Energy Action provides advisory services for solar and battery solutions, carbon reporting, and renewable energy certificates, utilizing their Utilibox software platform to support clients’ commercial and sustainability goals.

Average Trading Volume: 16,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$19.33M

