Enel Chile Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Earnings Amid Lower Energy Sales

Enel Chile SA ( (ENIC) ) has issued an update.

Enel Chile S.A. reported a 21.1% decrease in net income to $352 million for the period ending September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year, due to lower financial results and increased depreciation in the Generation Segment. Operating revenues fell by 7.8% to $3,479 million, driven by reduced energy and gas sales, while procurement costs decreased by 13.2% due to lower energy purchase and transmission expenses. Despite these challenges, the company’s EBITDA remained stable at $1,004 million. The company’s gross financial debt increased slightly to $3,941 million, influenced by a $50 million credit line disbursement and a loan repayment.

Spark's Take on ENIC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ENIC is a Neutral.

Enel Chile SA’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial environment with declining revenue and profitability, balanced by stable technical indicators and an attractive dividend yield. The stock’s valuation is high, which may deter growth-focused investors, but the dividend yield provides a cushion for income-seeking investors.

More about Enel Chile SA

Enel Chile S.A. operates in the energy sector, focusing on electricity generation, distribution, and related services. The company serves a diverse range of customers, including residential and regulated clients, primarily in Chile.

Average Trading Volume: 485,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.22B

