Endúr ASA Subsidiary Secures NOK 55 Million Contract for Air Gas Plant Construction

An announcement from Endur ASA ( (DE:4ZT0) ) is now available.

Endúr ASA’s subsidiary, Total Betong AS, has secured a NOK 55 million contract with Nippon Gases to construct a new air gas plant in Hjelmeland. This project, scheduled to begin in January 2026 and conclude by the third quarter of the same year, will enhance Endúr’s position in infrastructure development, particularly in specialized construction projects.

More about Endur ASA

Endúr ASA is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance projects and services for infrastructure, focusing on facilities for land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges, and other specialized concrete and steel projects. The company also offers a wide range of specialized project and marine services and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

YTD Price Performance: 26.51%

Average Trading Volume: 128,578

Current Market Cap: NOK4.42B

