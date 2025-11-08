Endeavour Silver Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Endeavour Silver ( (EXK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Endeavour Silver presented to its investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier silver producer operating four mines in Mexico and Peru, with a focus on exploration projects across the Americas, aiming to become a leading senior silver producer.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Endeavour Silver announced a substantial increase in production and revenue, driven by higher silver and gold prices and the commencement of commercial production at its Terronera mine. The company reported an 88% year-over-year increase in silver equivalent production and a 77% rise in revenue from operations.

Key financial highlights include a significant boost in operating cash flow, which more than doubled compared to the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA that rose by 103%. Despite these positive metrics, the company faced increased operating costs, with cash costs per silver ounce rising by 59% and all-in sustaining costs up by 18%, attributed to higher royalties and costs of third-party materials.

Looking ahead, Endeavour Silver remains optimistic about its growth prospects, particularly with the recent achievement of commercial production at Terronera. The company aims to leverage its strong operational performance and strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value and achieve its goal of becoming a leading senior silver producer.

