Endeavour Mining Executes Share Buy-Back to Optimize Capital Structure

Endeavour Mining ( (TSE:EDV) ) has shared an update.

Endeavour Mining announced the purchase of 15,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 3,048.00 GBp to 3,130.00 GBp, with a volume-weighted average price of 3,089.44 GBp. Following the cancellation of these shares, Endeavour’s total voting rights stand at 241,362,712, which shareholders can use for interest calculations under FCA rules. This transaction is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.

More about Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining is a leading global gold producer and the largest in West Africa, with operations in Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso. The company boasts a robust portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt. As a member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to responsible mining and sustainable value delivery to its employees, stakeholders, and local communities. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDV.

