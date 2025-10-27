Endeavour Group Updates Business Address and Contact Method

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Endeavour Group Ltd ( (AU:EDV) ) has shared an update.

Endeavour Group Ltd has announced a change in its registered office and principal place of business to Level 3, 10 Shelley Street, Sydney NSW 2000, effective immediately. This move signifies a strategic update in their operational logistics, potentially impacting their stakeholder communications as they transition away from a landline to email-only contact.

