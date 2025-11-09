Enbridge Inc’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth Amid Challenges

Enbridge Inc ((TSE:ENB)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Enbridge Inc’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust operational performance, marked by record adjusted EBITDA and mainline volumes. The company unveiled several new projects, indicating a trajectory of continued growth. Despite these positive developments, there were some financial challenges, including a decline in EPS and specific segment headwinds. However, the overall sentiment remained positive, with the highlights outweighing the lowlights.

Record Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA

Enbridge Inc achieved a record third quarter adjusted EBITDA, primarily driven by significant contributions from U.S. gas utilities and organic growth within the gas transmission business. This milestone underscores the company’s strong operational capabilities and its ability to capitalize on growth opportunities within its core sectors.

Mainline Transporting Record Volumes

The company’s mainline transported approximately 3.1 million barrels per day, setting a new record for the third quarter. This achievement was fueled by strong demand for Canadian crude, highlighting Enbridge’s pivotal role in the energy transportation sector.

New Growth Capital and Projects

Enbridge announced the addition of $3 billion in new growth capital to its secured capital program. This includes several key projects, such as expansions in Southern Illinois, Egan and Moss Bluff storage, and the development of the Pelican CO2 hub, showcasing the company’s commitment to expanding its infrastructure and capabilities.

Positive Settlements in Gas Distribution

The company reached positive rate settlements at Enbridge Gas North Carolina and Enbridge Gas Utah. These settlements are expected to drive growth as the new rates take effect, further strengthening Enbridge’s position in the gas distribution market.

EPS Decline

Despite the operational successes, Enbridge reported a decline in adjusted EPS from $0.55 to $0.46 per share. This decrease was attributed to changes in the profile associated with gas utilities and seasonally lower EBITDA, although interest and depreciation remained stable.

Headwinds in Mid-Con and U.S. Gulf Coast Segments

The Mid-Con and U.S. Gulf Coast segments faced challenges, with contributions tracking lower due to tighter differentials and strong PADD II refining demand. These headwinds highlight the competitive and dynamic nature of these markets.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Enbridge provided optimistic forward-looking guidance during the earnings call. The company is on track to finish the year in the upper half of their EBITDA guidance and expects to land around the midpoint of their DCF per share metric. With a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.8x, Enbridge remains within its targeted leverage range. The company reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, projecting full-year EBITDA between $19.4 billion and $20 billion, and expects DCF per share at the midpoint of $5.50 to $5.90.

In conclusion, Enbridge Inc’s earnings call reflected a generally positive outlook, with strong operational performance and strategic growth initiatives. While there are financial challenges to address, the company’s forward-looking guidance and commitment to growth projects suggest a promising future. Investors and stakeholders can take confidence in Enbridge’s ability to navigate the current market dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

