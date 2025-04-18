Enav S.p.A. Announces Shareholders’ Meeting for 2025

Enav SpA ( (IT:ENAV) ) has issued an update.

Enav S.p.A. has announced the convening of its Shareholders’ Meeting on May 28, 2025, to discuss various agenda items, including the approval of financial statements, allocation of profits, and remuneration policies. The meeting will also address proposals for short-term incentive plans and the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors, impacting the company’s governance and financial strategies.

Enav S.p.A. operates in the air navigation services industry, providing air traffic control and management services. The company focuses on ensuring the safety and efficiency of air travel within its jurisdiction, contributing to the broader aviation sector.

