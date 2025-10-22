EMX Royalty Receives Support for Merger with Elemental Altus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EMX Royalty ( (TSE:EMX) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 22, 2025, EMX Royalty Corporation announced that leading proxy advisory firms, including Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., have recommended shareholders vote in favor of a proposed arrangement with Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. This arrangement involves Elemental Altus acquiring all outstanding common shares of EMX through an amalgamation with Acquireco. The board of EMX supports this resolution, which is set to be voted on at a special meeting on November 4, 2025. The proposed merger is expected to create a more diversified and financially robust royalty company, offering shareholders potential for long-term growth and enhanced market positioning.

Spark’s Take on TSE:EMX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EMX is a Neutral.

EMX Royalty’s overall score reflects a balance of high technical momentum and strategic corporate actions against a backdrop of financial instability and overvaluation. The positive corporate events enhance strategic positioning, but financial and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the score.

More about EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation is a company focused on precious and base metals royalties. It provides investors with opportunities in discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while minimizing exposure to operational risks. EMX shares are traded on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX-V under the symbol ‘EMX’.

Average Trading Volume: 108,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$707.8M

