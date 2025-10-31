EMVision Secures $2 Million Through Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. ( (AU:EMV) ) has issued an announcement.

EMVision Medical Devices Ltd. successfully completed an oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan (SPP), raising $2.0 million and issuing over a million new shares and options. This, combined with a recent $12.0 million placement, strengthens the company’s financial position to advance key milestones such as pivotal trial readouts, FDA submissions, and commercialization of their emu device, as well as progress in the First Responder program. The high demand led to a scale-back of applications, ensuring equitable allocation among shareholders.

EMVision Medical Devices Limited is an Australian company specializing in innovative medical devices. The company focuses on developing portable, non-invasive, and affordable neurodiagnostic devices aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of stroke and other time-sensitive medical emergencies at the point-of-care.

