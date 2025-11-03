EMvision Medical Devices Ltd Reveals Top Holders of Listed Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. ( (AU:EMV) ).

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd has released a report detailing the top 20 holders of its listed options, which are set to expire in November 2027. The report highlights that Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited holds the largest share at 20.54%, followed by Keysight Technologies Inc with 9.55%. The total issued capital stands at 5,412,371, with the top 20 holders accounting for 74.13% of this capital. This distribution of holdings reflects the company’s strong institutional backing and could influence its strategic decisions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EMV) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. stock, see the AU:EMV Stock Forecast page.

More about EMvision Medical Devices Ltd.

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd operates in the medical devices industry, focusing on developing innovative imaging technologies. The company is primarily known for its portable brain scanner, which aims to provide rapid and accurate diagnosis of stroke and other brain injuries, targeting both the healthcare and emergency response markets.

Average Trading Volume: 84,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$169.6M

