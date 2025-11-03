EMvision Medical Devices Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. ( (AU:EMV) ) has shared an announcement.

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 1,030,928 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction and could potentially enhance the company’s financial flexibility and market presence.

More about EMvision Medical Devices Ltd.

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd is a company operating in the medical devices industry, focusing on developing innovative imaging technologies for healthcare applications.

Average Trading Volume: 84,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$169.6M

