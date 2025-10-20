Empress Royalty Strengthens Board with Appointment of Daniel Burns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Empress Royalty ( (TSE:EMPR) ) has provided an announcement.

Empress Royalty has appointed Daniel Burns to its Board of Directors, bringing extensive experience in banking, capital markets, and corporate governance. His leadership and strategic insight are expected to enhance the company’s growth and transformation efforts, as it continues to build a high-quality portfolio of precious metal investments and create long-term shareholder value.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EMPR is a Outperform.

Empress Royalty exhibits strong revenue growth and a return to profitability, supported by positive corporate events such as new production milestones and strategic expansion plans. While technical indicators show upward momentum, valuation concerns and potential liquidity issues require cautious optimism.

Empress Royalty Corp. is a global royalty and streaming creation company that offers investors a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. The company focuses on investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects that require additional non-dilutive capital. Empress has a strategic partnership with Endeavour Financial, which provides access to global investment opportunities, mining finance expertise, deal structuring, and capital markets.

YTD Price Performance: 163.77%

Average Trading Volume: 285,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$114.8M

