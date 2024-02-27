Empress Royalty Expands with Galaxy Mine Investment

Empress Royalty Corp (TSE:EMPR) has released an update.

Empress Royalty Corp. has successfully completed a US$5M investment in the Galaxy gold mine in South Africa, marking its fourth revenue-generating asset and projecting further growth. The deal entails a gold stream agreement promising an initial 3.5% of payable gold production, which is expected to enhance production and reduce costs at the mine. Funded by Empress’s Accordion Credit Facility, the investment solidifies the company’s strategy to expand its portfolio with cashflow generating investments.

