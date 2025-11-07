Empire Petroleum Amends Promissory Note Terms

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Empire Petroleum ( (EP) ) is now available.

Empire Petroleum Corporation, on September 24, 2025, issued a Promissory Note for $4,000,000 to Phil E. Mulacek, with a due date of September 23, 2027, and an interest rate of 5.5% per annum. On November 5, 2025, the company amended the terms of this Note and an associated Warrant through a Letter Agreement, altering the conversion price, warrant shares, and other terms, potentially impacting the company’s financial flexibility and shareholder equity.

The most recent analyst rating on (EP) stock is a Hold with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Empire Petroleum stock, see the EP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EP is a Neutral.

Empire Petroleum’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The company’s negative profitability and cash flow issues are significant concerns. Technical analysis further indicates a downtrend with oversold conditions. Valuation metrics are unattractive due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends.

More about Empire Petroleum

Average Trading Volume: 38,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $107.4M

