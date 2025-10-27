Emperor Entertainment Hotel to Cease Gaming Operations at Grand Emperor Hotel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Emperor Entertainment Hotel ( (HK:0296) ) has provided an announcement.

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited announced the early termination of its gaming operation agreement with SJM Resorts, S.A., effective 31 October 2025. This decision will cease gaming services at the Grand Emperor Hotel in Macau. Despite this change, the company remains committed to its hospitality business and plans to enhance entertainment and amusement facilities at the Grand Emperor Hotel to broaden its revenue base. The company is optimistic about Macau’s tourism prospects and intends to explore new opportunities to expand its hospitality offerings.

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on hotel management and leasing apartments. The company manages several properties, including The Emperor Hotel, The Unit Morrison Hill, The Unit Happy Valley, The Unit Soho Leasing Apartments in Hong Kong, and Grand Emperor Hotel and Inn Hotel Macau in Macau. The company maintains a strong financial position with substantial cash reserves and no bank borrowings.

