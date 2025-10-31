Emperor Energy Announces Major Resource Upgrade and Strategic Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Emperor Energy Ltd ( (AU:EMP) ) has provided an update.

Emperor Energy Ltd has announced a significant upgrade to its gas resources at the Judith Gas Field following an independent audit by GaffneyCline. The audit confirmed a 2C Contingent Resource of 166 Bcf and a P50 Prospective Resource of 1.86 Tcf, indicating a substantial increase in potential gas supply. The company has successfully raised $3.7 million to advance the Judith-2 Well, with plans to commence drilling in the second half of 2026. The appointment of Steven Marshall as Chief Operating Officer and Malcolm King as a Director strengthens the company’s leadership team as it prepares for this critical phase. The developments position Emperor Energy strategically in the tightening East Coast gas market, offering a rare investment opportunity.

More about Emperor Energy Ltd

Emperor Energy Ltd is an Australian company operating in the energy sector, primarily focused on the exploration and development of gas resources. The company holds a 100% interest in the Judith Gas Field, located in the Gippsland Basin, which is a significant area for domestic gas supply in the East Coast Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,403,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$63.94M

