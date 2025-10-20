EMP Metals and Saltworks Unveil Advanced Lithium Extraction Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rain City Resources ( (TSE:RAIN) ) has issued an announcement.

EMP Metals Corp., in collaboration with Saltworks Technologies, has announced the release of a second-generation Direct Lithium Extraction (Gen-II DLE) technology as part of their Project Aurora. This new technology, which will be implemented at the Viewfield Project in Saskatchewan, enhances lithium extraction efficiency by improving eluate purity and reducing capital expenditure. The Gen-II DLE process is designed for hub-and-spoke operations, allowing for significant lithium chloride concentration gains and minimizing chemical inputs and waste. This advancement positions EMP Metals and Saltworks as leaders in scalable and cost-effective lithium extraction solutions, with plans to develop a modular commercial refinery capable of producing over 3,000 tonnes per year.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:RAIN is a Underperform.

EMP Metals faces considerable financial challenges, with zero revenue and persistent losses posing significant risks to its viability. While the balance sheet shows strength in equity, the lack of profitability and unsustainable cash flows are concerning. Technical analysis provides no clear direction, and valuation metrics indicate the stock’s unattractiveness due to its financial issues.

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP holds over 205,000 net acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

Average Trading Volume: 323,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.66M

