EML Payments Announces New Securities Issuance Under Employee Incentive Scheme

EML Payments ( (AU:EML) ) has issued an update.

EML Payments Limited has announced the issuance of 255,102 ordinary fully paid securities to be quoted on the ASX, effective from October 20, 2025. This issuance, part of an employee incentive scheme, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance employee engagement and align interests with stakeholders, potentially strengthening its market position and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EML) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target.

More about EML Payments

EML Payments Limited operates in the financial technology industry, providing innovative payment solutions and services. The company focuses on offering a range of payment card products and services, including prepaid cards, gift cards, and virtual account numbers, catering to various market segments and enhancing transaction efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 1,417,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$364.2M



