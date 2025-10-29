EMCOR Group Appoints Pat Roche to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EMCOR Group ( (EME) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, EMCOR Group, Inc. announced the election of Pat Roche to its Board of Directors. Roche, who is the President and CEO of Moog Inc., brings significant strategic and operational leadership experience from the industrial sector. His appointment is expected to enhance EMCOR’s growth and value delivery to shareholders.

More about EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500, specializing in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services.

Average Trading Volume: 579,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $33.64B

