Embla Medical Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Ossur hf ( (OSSFF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ossur hf presented to its investors.

Embla Medical hf is a company specializing in the development and supply of orthopedic mobility solutions, operating within the healthcare sector with a focus on prosthetics and orthotics. In its Q3 2025 earnings report, Embla Medical hf reported sales of USD 237 million, marking an 11% growth, with a significant contribution from its Prosthetics & Neuro Orthotics segment. The company also highlighted a strong EBITDA margin of 22% for the quarter, consistent with the previous year. Key financial metrics showed a 13% organic growth in Prosthetics & Neuro Orthotics sales, while Bracing & Supports remained flat and Patient Care grew by 1%. The company’s gross profit margin stood at 63%, and net profit increased by 17% to USD 26 million. Embla Medical’s strategic acquisition of a majority stake in Streifeneder ortho.production GmbH positions it to expand its offerings and presence in key markets. Looking forward, Embla Medical maintains its guidance for organic sales growth of 5-6% and an EBITDA margin of 20-21% for the full year 2025, with expectations of continued strong performance in its Prosthetics segment.

