Elsight Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

The latest announcement is out from Elsight Ltd. ( (AU:ELS) ).

Elsight Ltd. has announced the quotation of 60,000 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), following the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and potentially strengthen its market position by increasing its capital base.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ELS) stock is a Hold with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elsight Ltd. stock, see the AU:ELS Stock Forecast page.

More about Elsight Ltd.

Elsight Ltd. operates in the technology industry, specializing in connectivity solutions. The company focuses on providing secure and reliable communication products and services, catering to various market segments that require robust data transmission capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,246,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$354.4M

