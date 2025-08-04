Elliptic Labs Expands AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to New Smartphone Models

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Elliptic Laboratories AS ( (DE:EIP) ) has provided an announcement.

Elliptic Labs has launched its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform on three new smartphone models in July 2025, marking a total of 39 smartphone model launches for the year. This milestone also signifies the company’s achievement of surpassing 200 smartphone models shipped in its history, highlighting its growing influence in the smartphone industry by offering a cost-effective and innovative software-only solution for proximity detection.

More about Elliptic Laboratories AS

Elliptic Labs is a global AI software company headquartered in Norway, specializing in AI Virtual Smart Sensors that enhance user experiences by improving personalization, privacy, and productivity. Their technology is deployed in over 500 million devices worldwide, and the company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with operations in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

YTD Price Performance: 15.27%

Average Trading Volume: 310,717

Current Market Cap: NOK1.27B

For a thorough assessment of EIP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue