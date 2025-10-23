Elkem ASA Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Strategic Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elkem ASA ( (ELKEF) ) has provided an update.

Elkem ASA reported a significant decline in EBITDA for Q3 2025, attributed to low sales prices despite strong operational performance and cost improvements. The company is undergoing a strategic review to sell its Silicones division, aiming to streamline operations and focus on growth in its Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions divisions. This move is expected to position Elkem for future growth, although uncertainties due to geopolitical and trade developments persist. The potential sale is anticipated to close in the first half of 2026, with implications for stakeholders as Elkem navigates market challenges and regulatory changes in the EU and US.

Elkem is a global leader in advanced silicon-based materials, focusing on developing silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions. The company leverages natural raw materials and renewable energy to drive innovations in sectors like electric mobility, digital communications, and sustainable urban development. With a history dating back to 1904, Elkem has a strong commitment to sustainability and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,215,039

Current Market Cap: NOK17.59B

