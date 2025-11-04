Elixir Energy Secures $3.861 Million R&D Tax Refund

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elixir Energy Limited ( (AU:EXR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Elixir Energy Limited has received a $3.861 million R&D tax refund, which will support its ongoing Taroom Trough Lorelle-3 appraisal drilling campaign and the Diona-1 production testing. This financial boost is crucial for the company’s forward funding strategy, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning.

Elixir Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is involved in activities such as appraisal drilling and production testing, with a market focus on high-impact energy projects.

