Elixir Energy Advances Strategic Drilling Operations in Taroom Trough

An announcement from Elixir Energy Limited ( (AU:EXR) ) is now available.

Elixir Energy Limited has successfully drilled and logged the Diona-1 well, marking a significant step in its strategic plan. The company is set to conduct flow testing at Diona-1 and plans to drill the high-impact Lorelle-3 appraisal well in January 2026, leveraging collaboration with Shell for advanced drilling technology. With substantial progress in its operations and strategic positioning in the Taroom Trough, Elixir aims to confirm the continuity of its gas plays and enhance shareholder value.

Elixir Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on exploration and production activities. The company is involved in drilling and testing gas wells, with a significant presence in the Taroom Trough region. Elixir collaborates with major industry players like Shell to enhance its drilling capabilities and aims to unlock significant value for its stakeholders.

