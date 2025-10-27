Elica S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Elica S.p.A. ( (IT:ELC) ) is now available.

Elica S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 24,741 of its own shares between October 13 and 24, 2025, as part of a buyback program authorized earlier in the year. This acquisition, amounting to a total value of 43,145 euros, increases Elica’s total holding to 4,647,080 shares, representing 7.34% of its share capital, potentially strengthening its market position and shareholder value.

Elica S.p.A. is an Italian company renowned for its design and production of cooking appliances, particularly kitchen extraction systems, with over 50 years of history. It is a European leader in electric motors for household appliances and heating boilers, employing around 2600 people across its headquarters in Fabriano and seven plants in Italy, Poland, Mexico, and China.

YTD Price Performance: 6.13%

Average Trading Volume: 35,665

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €109.5M

