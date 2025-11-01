Eli Lilly’s Earnings Call: Robust Growth and Strategic Wins

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Eli Lilly’s recent earnings call exuded a positive sentiment, underscored by robust financial performance and strategic advancements. Despite facing challenges such as price declines in the U.S. and increased expenses, the company showcased significant revenue growth, increased market share, and notable regulatory approvals, painting an optimistic picture for stakeholders.

Record Revenue Growth

Eli Lilly reported an impressive 54% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, driven by the success of key products. The company also achieved a gross margin of 83.6%, marking a 1.4 percentage point increase from the previous year, highlighting its strong financial health.

Increased Market Share in Incretin Analogs

In the U.S., Eli Lilly continued to gain market share in the incretin analogs market for the fifth consecutive quarter. The company’s medicines now account for nearly 60% of prescriptions within this expanding class, reinforcing its leadership position.

FDA and EU Approvals

The company celebrated significant regulatory milestones with the U.S. FDA approval of imlunestrant, branded as Inluriyo, for specific types of advanced breast cancer, and the EU approval of Kisunla for early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease, bolstering its product portfolio.

Strong International Performance

Eli Lilly’s international operations shone brightly, with European revenue more than doubling in constant currency. Additionally, Japan, China, and other regions showed substantial revenue growth, demonstrating the company’s global strength.

R&D Advancements

The company reported positive outcomes from multiple Phase III trials for orforglipron in obesity and type 2 diabetes and announced plans for new trials with baricitinib in type 1 diabetes, underscoring its commitment to innovation.

Manufacturing Expansion

Eli Lilly revealed plans to build two new U.S. facilities for active pharmaceutical ingredients and expand an existing facility in Puerto Rico, ensuring capacity to meet growing demand.

Price Decline in the U.S.

Despite the overall positive performance, U.S. revenue was partially offset by a 15% decline in price, attributed to a one-time adjustment related to rebates and discounts.

Increased Expenses

The company experienced a 27% rise in research and development expenses and a 31% increase in marketing, selling, and administrative expenses, reflecting its continued investment in growth.

Challenges with CVS Formulary Change

While the CVS formulary change posed challenges, its impact on Zepbound’s performance was modest, indicating resilience in the face of market disruptions.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Eli Lilly raised its revenue and earnings per share guidance, with EPS reaching $7.02, a significant jump from $1.18 in Q3 2024. The company also emphasized its strategic expansions and robust pipeline progress, including FDA approvals and clinical trial successes, positioning it for continued growth.

In conclusion, Eli Lilly’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook, driven by strong financial results and strategic initiatives. Despite some challenges, the company’s advancements in market share, regulatory approvals, and international performance underscore its robust position in the pharmaceutical industry.

