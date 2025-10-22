Eletrobras Rebrands to AXIA Energia, Embracing a New Corporate Identity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras ( ($EBR.B) ) has provided an update.

On October 22, 2025, Eletrobras announced its rebranding to AXIA Energia, marking a significant transformation in its corporate identity. This change, which reflects the company’s commitment to financial discipline and operational excellence, is part of a broader transformation process initiated in 2022. The rebranding will see the company’s shares traded under new tickers on B3 and NYSE starting November 10, 2025, with no changes to contractual or regulatory commitments. This initiative underscores AXIA Energia’s vision of driving sustainable economic development in the energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on ($EBR.B) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras stock, see the EBR.B Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EBR.B Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EBR.B is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The attractive valuation and positive earnings call sentiment further enhance the score. While regulatory challenges exist, the company’s strategic initiatives and financial health position it well for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on EBR.B stock, click here.

More about Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A., also known as Eletrobras, is a major player in the energy industry, recognized as the largest electric power company in the Southern Hemisphere. The company is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, with a focus on innovation and sustainability to meet technological, regulatory, and market challenges.

Average Trading Volume: 14,864

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $23.67B

See more insights into EBR.B stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue