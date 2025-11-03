Elementos Limited Strengthens Financial Position with $2.9 Million Capital Raise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elementos Limited ( (AU:ELT) ) has issued an announcement.

Elementos Limited has raised approximately $2.9 million through the issuance of 16,341,656 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of $0.18 options. This financial boost, supported by the company’s existing cash reserves, will help achieve key milestones through 2025 and into 2026. The exercise of options by key directors and major shareholders signifies strong shareholder confidence in the company. The company highlights the need for remaining option holders to exercise their options by January 31, 2026, or they will lapse.

Elementos Limited is focused on the exploration, development, and production of tin projects globally. The company owns two significant tin projects with large resource bases in mining-friendly areas. With an experienced management team, Elementos is positioned to address the anticipated tin supply shortfall driven by increased demand from electrification, green energy, automation, electric vehicles, and the shift to lead-free solders.

