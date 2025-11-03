Elementos Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Elementos Limited ( (AU:ELT) ) has provided an update.

Elementos Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Andrew Greig. On November 3, 2025, Greig exercised 10,236,843 unlisted options at $0.18 each, converting them into ordinary shares, increasing his total holdings to 57,153,429 ordinary shares. This transaction reflects a strategic financial move within the company, potentially impacting its stock market presence and signaling confidence in its future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ELT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elementos Limited stock, see the AU:ELT Stock Forecast page.

More about Elementos Limited

YTD Price Performance: 385.71%

Average Trading Volume: 253,717

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$100.3M

For an in-depth examination of ELT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue