Elementos Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elementos Limited ( (AU:ELT) ) has provided an update.

Elementos Limited has announced the quotation of 16,341,656 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 3, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning by increasing liquidity and investor interest.

More about Elementos Limited

Elementos Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of tin projects. The company is committed to advancing its projects to meet the growing demand for tin, a critical component in electronics and renewable energy technologies.

YTD Price Performance: 385.71%

Average Trading Volume: 253,717

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$100.3M

