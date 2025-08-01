Elementis Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Elementis ( (GB:ELM) ) is now available.

Elementis plc, a company involved in the specialty chemicals industry, announced the repurchase of 200,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of 172.3130 pence per share, and following this transaction, the total number of voting rights in the company is now 582,897,814. This move is part of Elementis’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELM) stock is a Buy with a £170.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elementis stock, see the GB:ELM Stock Forecast page.

Elementis benefits from strong technical indicators and positive corporate events, which outweigh the challenges in profitability and mixed valuation metrics. The company’s strategic focus on shareholder value and operational efficiency enhances its overall appeal.

Average Trading Volume: 1,487,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.01B

