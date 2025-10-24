Elementis Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elementis ( (GB:ELM) ) has shared an update.

Elementis plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 140,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 170.9511 pence per share. This move is part of a broader strategy to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reducing the total number of shares in issue and potentially increasing earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELM) stock is a Buy with a £200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elementis stock, see the GB:ELM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELM is a Neutral.

Elementis receives a moderate score of 60, primarily driven by strong cash flow generation and stable technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and ongoing profitability issues weigh heavily on the overall score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context.

More about Elementis

Elementis plc operates in the specialty chemicals industry, providing high-performance products for sectors such as personal care, coatings, and energy. The company focuses on enhancing the performance and sustainability of its clients’ products through innovative solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 959,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £964.1M

