Electronics Mart India Limited Expands with New Store in Andhra Pradesh

Electronics Mart India Limited ( (IN:EMIL) ) just unveiled an update.

Electronics Mart India Limited has commenced commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under the Bajaj Electronics brand in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. This expansion is expected to enhance the company’s market presence in the region, potentially increasing its customer base and strengthening its position in the competitive electronics retail market.

More about Electronics Mart India Limited

Electronics Mart India Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on multi-brand electronic stores under the brand name Bajaj Electronics. The company offers a wide range of electronic products and appliances, catering to a diverse customer base in India.

Average Trading Volume: 228,039

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 56.87B INR

