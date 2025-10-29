Electronic Arts Reports Mixed Earnings Amid Acquisition Talks

Electronic Arts Inc. ( (EA) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Electronic Arts Inc. presented to its investors.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment, known for developing and delivering games, content, and online services for consoles, mobile devices, and PCs. The company is recognized for popular franchises such as EA SPORTS, Battlefield, and The Sims.

In its latest earnings report, Electronic Arts Inc. announced a decline in net bookings for the quarter, totaling $1.818 billion, a 13% decrease year-over-year. Despite this, the company highlighted growth in specific titles like Madden NFL 26 and Apex Legends, which saw a return to net bookings growth, indicating strong player engagement.

Key financial metrics revealed a net revenue of $1.839 billion for the quarter, with net income dropping to $137 million from $294 million the previous year. EA also repurchased 2.3 million shares for $375 million, reflecting a continued commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, maintaining its dividend policy.

Strategically, EA successfully launched new titles such as skate. and Battlefield 6, underscoring its focus on community-driven experiences. Additionally, the company is in the process of being acquired by an investor consortium in a transaction valued at approximately $55 billion, pending regulatory and stockholder approvals.

Looking forward, Electronic Arts remains focused on innovation and player engagement across its diverse portfolio, while navigating the pending acquisition process. The company aims to leverage its strong brand presence and strategic initiatives to drive future growth in the competitive gaming industry.

