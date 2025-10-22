Electrolux Group Announces Capital Markets Update Event

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Electrolux AB ( ($SE:ELUX.B) ) has provided an update.

Electrolux Group has announced a Capital Markets Update event scheduled for December 4, 2025, at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. The event will provide insights into the company’s strategy and future priorities, featuring presentations by the CEO and management team, and will be accessible both in-person and via a live webcast.

More about Electrolux AB

Electrolux AB is a leading global appliance company, primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling household and professional appliances. The company focuses on innovative and sustainable solutions, catering to a wide range of consumer needs across various markets.

