Electrolux AB Class B Reports Improved Earnings Amidst Challenges

Electrolux AB Class B is a leading global appliance manufacturer, specializing in household and professional appliances, with a strong presence in North America and a focus on innovation and sustainability.

In its latest earnings report, Electrolux AB Class B reported a net sales figure of SEK 32,318 million, with an organic sales growth of 4.6%, primarily driven by robust performance in North America. The company also saw a significant improvement in operating income, which rose to SEK 890 million, reflecting an operating margin of 2.8%.

Key financial highlights include a positive income for the period of SEK 192 million, a notable turnaround from the previous year’s loss. Earnings per share improved to SEK 0.71. However, operating cash flow after investments saw a decline due to a larger seasonal build-up of receivables and high inventory levels. The company also announced changes to its organizational structure to enhance customer focus and regional capabilities.

Looking ahead, Electrolux management remains cautiously optimistic, revising its capital expenditure outlook to SEK 3.5-4 billion while continuing to invest in consumer experience innovation and marketing. The company aims to strengthen its market position amid competitive pressures and external challenges.

