Electric Metals Secures $4 Million to Boost U.S. Manganese Supply

Electric Metals ( (TSE:EML) ) has issued an announcement.

Electric Metals (USA) Limited has successfully closed a $4 million non-brokered private placement, led by Eric Sprott and Crescat Capital, to advance its North Star Manganese Project in Minnesota. This financing will support the development of a domestic supply of high-purity manganese products, crucial for the U.S. electric vehicle battery and energy sectors. The participation of key investors like Eric Sprott and Crescat Capital underscores confidence in the company’s growth prospects and strategic positioning within the critical minerals supply chain. The funds will be used for various initiatives, including ore characterization, metallurgical test work, and environmental studies, aligning with U.S. policy goals to strengthen domestic critical mineral supply chains.

More about Electric Metals

Electric Metals (USA) Limited is a U.S.-based critical minerals company focused on advancing manganese projects. The company is involved in the production of high-purity manganese products, which are essential for the U.S. electric vehicle battery and energy sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 246,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$48.26M

