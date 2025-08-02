Eldorado Gold Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Eldorado Gold ( (EGO) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Eldorado Gold presented to its investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a gold and base metals producer with operations in Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company is known for its skilled workforce and responsible operations, focusing on mining, development, and exploration. In the second quarter of 2025, Eldorado Gold reported strong financial and operational results, maintaining its annual production guidance and progressing with the Skouries project, which is on track for production in early 2026. Key highlights include a gold production of 133,769 ounces, revenue of $451.7 million, and net earnings of $139.0 million. The company also reported a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, reaching $1,078.6 million by the end of June 2025. Eldorado Gold continues to focus on disciplined capital and cost management, with a strong performance in its operating portfolio. The company remains committed to achieving its full-year guidance and anticipates significant production growth in the coming years, supported by its robust balance sheet and ongoing progress at the Skouries project.

