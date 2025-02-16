Elco Ltd. Embraces iXBRL for Enhanced Financial Reporting

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Elco ( (IL:ELCO) ) just unveiled an update.

Elco Ltd, a company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, has voluntarily submitted a financial report in the iXBRL format as part of an initiative by the Israel Securities Authority to promote iXBRL reporting in Israel. This move allows Elco to experiment with tagging certain data and provides a different manner of reporting compared to their traditional PDF format. The responsibility for using the tagged data lies with the user, and in cases of discrepancy, the original periodic or quarterly reports are considered binding.

More about Elco

YTD Price Performance: 7.36%

Average Trading Volume: 41,123

Current Market Cap: ILS4.36B

