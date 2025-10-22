Elanders AB Releases Q3 2025 Report Highlighting Stable Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Elanders AB Class B ( ($SE:ELAN.B) ).

Elanders AB has released its quarterly report for January to September 2025, highlighting its performance in the logistics industry. The report indicates the company’s continued focus on providing integrated supply chain solutions across its key markets. Although specific financial figures are not detailed, the report suggests a stable operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:ELAN.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK62.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elanders AB Class B stock, see the SE:ELAN.B Stock Forecast page.

Elanders is a global logistics company providing integrated solutions within supply chain management. It operates mainly through two business areas: Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The company has around 7,000 employees and is active in approximately 20 countries across four continents, with key markets in China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the UK, and the USA. Elanders serves customers in various segments, including Automotive, Electronics, Fashion, Health Care, Industrial, and Other.

