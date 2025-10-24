El Puerto de Liverpool Reports Q3 2025 Growth

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV ( (ELPQF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV presented to its investors.

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV, a prominent Mexican retail and real estate company, reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing growth across its various segments. The company operates in the retail, financial services, and real estate sectors, known for its department stores and shopping centers across Mexico.

In the latest earnings report, El Puerto de Liverpool announced a consolidated revenue growth of 4.4% for the third quarter. Retail revenue rose by 2.9%, financial services saw a significant increase of 15.7%, and real estate revenue grew by 7.3%. The company’s digital ecosystem also showed robust growth, with a 21.9% increase in total GMV and significant gains in digital engagement.

Key financial highlights include a 1.9% increase in Liverpool’s same-store sales and a 4.0% rise in Suburbia’s same-store sales. Despite a 14.8% decrease in EBITDA, the company maintained a stable net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 0.79x. The financial services segment experienced a 13.3% growth in the credit portfolio, although the non-performing loan ratio increased slightly to 4.4%.

The company continues to invest in expansion and modernization, opening new stores and enhancing its logistics capabilities. The completion of the Arco Norte logistics facility and the opening of new Livestore boutiques and Disney Stores are part of its strategic initiatives to enhance customer experience and expand market presence.

Looking ahead, El Puerto de Liverpool remains focused on its growth strategies, including further digital expansion and real estate development, while navigating industry challenges. The management’s outlook suggests a commitment to sustaining growth and enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments and operational improvements.

