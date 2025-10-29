Ekso Bionics Shows Strong Q3 Recovery and Growth

Ekso Bionics Holding ( (EKSO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ekso Bionics Holding presented to its investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., based in San Rafael, California, is a pioneering company in exoskeleton technology, focusing on enhancing human capabilities in both medical and industrial sectors. In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Ekso Bionics highlighted a notable recovery with a 2% year-over-year revenue growth and a significant 105% increase from the previous quarter, reaching $4.2 million. The company also reported an improved gross margin of 60.3% and a reduced net loss of $1.4 million, marking a 31% improvement from the previous year. Key financial metrics showed a decrease in operating expenses, driven by lower payroll costs due to the Employee Retention Credit, and a strategic focus on high-margin sales. Additionally, Ekso Bionics launched ‘eksoUniversity’, enhancing its educational outreach. Looking ahead, the company is exploring strategic transactions to potentially diversify its business, while continuing to execute its growth strategy. The management remains optimistic about navigating future challenges and opportunities.

