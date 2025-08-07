Ekso Bionics’ Exoskeleton Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Health and Finance

Ekso Bionics Holding ((EKSO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ekso Bionics Holding is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Health and Financial Impact on the Use of a Personal Exoskeleton in the Home and Community: a Case Study.’ The study aims to explore the long-term use of a personal overground robotic exoskeleton in individuals with spinal cord injury, focusing on usage patterns, health outcomes, and healthcare expenditure over 12 months. This research is significant as it seeks to understand the potential benefits of exoskeletons in improving health and reducing medical costs.

The intervention being tested is the Ekso Indego Personal, a wearable powered exoskeleton designed to assist individuals with spinal cord injuries in standing and walking. The device is intended for use at home and in the community, allowing participants to utilize it according to their preferences.

The study is observational with a prospective cohort design. It involves participants who have access to the Ekso Indego Personal exoskeleton. Data will be collected through quantitative and qualitative assessments over a year, with no specific intervention requirements.

The study officially began on August 4, 2025, with data collection expected to continue until the estimated completion date. The last update was submitted on the start date, indicating ongoing progress.

For investors, this study could have significant implications for Ekso Bionics’ stock performance. Positive outcomes might enhance investor sentiment and position the company favorably within the competitive landscape of assistive medical devices. As the study progresses, it could influence market dynamics and investment decisions.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue